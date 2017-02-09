A Snowy Test For New ‘SEPTA Key’ System

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On a snowy day for commuting, SEPTA expanded its key fare system. The new smart fare card is called “SEPTA Key.”

69th Street Transportation Center sees 36,000 riders every day, so it was a good candidate for the roll-out of the modernization program.

SEPTA Key Ambassador Dion worked his magic near a vending machine, showing customers how to purchase the new key card, for weekly or monthly transpasses, or loading a minimum $10 into a travel wallet, getting the same discount fare as other pre-paid options.

“Each time you tap your card to board a bus or train, it will take $1.80,” Dion explained.

And to get through the turnstiles…

“You just tap-and-go. I call it TAG,” said Dion.

“You just walk up to the thing, tap the thing, you want tokens, day passes, everything is on there,” said one user.

Another brand new user found it convenient.

“Just pull it right out, keep it moving,” they said.

Beginning next weekend and continuing through March, key cards will become available at various stops on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines and major bus loop fare kiosks.

By the end of this year, the transit agency is hoping the Key Cards will migrate to the Regional Rail lines as well.

The card will eventually replace all of the transit agency’s fare mechanisms, including tokens. SEPTA says those other fare modes will eventually be phased out.