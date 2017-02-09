11 Students Hospitalized After School Bus Crash In Delaware

FELTON, De. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a bus crash that took place on Thursday, sending 11 students to the hospital.
The crash took place around 2:30 on Thursday in Felton. Officials say a 75-year-old man was driving the school bus, leaving Lake Forest High School on Killens Pond Road.
Authorities say the bus did not come to a complete stop as it left the parking lot and it wondered into the path of a Jeep Wrangler that was heading eastbound, driven by an 18-year-old woman.
The Jeep collided with the bus.
Police say the 18-year-old is a student at Lake Forest. She was properly restrained according to police and was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The bus driver was also restrained and was not hurt.
Police say 31 students from the school were on the bus at the time. All the students were taken back into the school and evaluated by medical staff. 10 were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Killens Pond Road was shut down for about an hour and the investigation into the crash continues.