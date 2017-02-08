With Snow Expected, Recently Neglected Ice Melt Becomes Hot Item

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With snow on the way, area residents are preparing their properties and local hardware stores are happy to help.

Pallets of salt and ice melt sat lifelessly Wednesday in the blistering sun outside Fairmount Hardware, just waiting to find a good home. These lonely bags and buckets have barely been touched all winter.

Despite the lack of attention, assistant manager Arthur Siegel says there’s more coming.

“We have guys up getting another truck load of salt,” he said.

On days like this, many people don’t want to focus on the work caused by a winter storm. It’s all about play, and selfish sleds are soaking up all the love and attention. Louisa Magda found a fancy green one for someone special.

“It’s for a friend and her son,” she said. “They’ll probably go sledding down the Art Museum Steps or on the hills.”

Someday maybe people will be as excited about buying salt as they are about buying sleds.