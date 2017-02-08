Where Philadelphia Falls On List Of Most Romantic, Cost-Effective U.S. Cities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A list has been released of the most romantic and cost effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately, the City of Brotherly Love is not ranked anywhere near the best.
The list considered a number of factors including florists per capita, the number of attractions, the cost of a three course meal and other things.
Top 3 Tips For The Perfect Valentine’s Day
San Francisco came out on top of the list. Scottsdale, Orlando, Honolulu and Seattle rounded out the top 5.
Philadelphia came in at 93.