CBS 3: Union Says Corrections Officer Attacked By Inmate At Same Del. Prison Where Deadly Standoff Happened

February 8, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: James T. Vaughn Correctional Center

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — There is a report of a corrections officer being attacked by an inmate at the same Delaware prison where another corrections officer died last week during a hostage standoff, CBS 3 is reporting.

The union representing Delaware Department of Corrections officers tells Eyewitness News in a statement that an unruly prisoner punched a guard at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on Tuesday.

16-Year Department Of Corrections Officer Veteran Dies In Prison Standoff

That officer reportedly received cuts and bruises to his face.

The inmate allegedly attacked two other corrections officers who assisted, but they were not hurt.

There is no word yet from the Department of Corrections about the attack.

Sgt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran of the Department of Corrections, died during a nearly 18-hour standoff last week at the prison.

