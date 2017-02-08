$227 Million Settlement Reached In Deadly Salvation Army Store Collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A settlement has been reached in the deadly Salvation Army store collapse.

Six people died and 13-were hurt when the store on 22nd and Market Streets collapsed in 2013.

Lawyers say the settlement is worth $227 million, but each individual victim’s amount is confidential.

“Our deepest sympathy remains with the victims and their families through this extremely difficult time,” the Salvation Army said in a statement. “We pray for the healing of our community. The Salvation Army continues to serve those in need, with compassion, as we have for more than 137 years in Philadelphia.”

Jury Finds Defendants Liable In Deadly Salvation Army Thrift Store Collapse

Last week, a jury in the civil trial found all of the defendants liable for the events leading to the disaster, after just four hours of deliberations.

Jurors were asked to assign a percentage of blame, if any, to the six defendants.

It says with regard to plaintiffs who were customers in the thrift store, the Salvation Army is 75 percent liable.

As it relates to employees in the store at the time of the sudden collapse, real estate speculator Richard Basciano and his company 68 percent at fault.

Employees of the charity, under state worker compensation laws, are unable to get a financial payout from the Army.