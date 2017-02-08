Police ID Half-Naked Man Accused Of Carjacking Cab In Rittenhouse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, Philadelphia Police identified the man arrested in connection to the carjacking of a cab in Rittenhouse.
Jonathan Gay, 51, allegedly jumped into a cab, half-dressed, and drove erratically throughout the Rittenhouse area on Monday afternoon.
According to police, the incident took place around 3:20 p.m., when a cab driver says he was dropping a woman off at 2000 Locust Street.
Authorities say Gay approached the taxi, opened the back passenger side door and grabbed the woman by her hair while pulling her out of the car and onto the ground.
When the driver and a bystander went to help the woman, police say Gay jumped into the car and drove off, heading east on Locust Street.
Officials say that Gay struck multiple vehicles and eventually drove into Rittenhouse Square Park at 19th and Locust Streets, exiting the park at 18th and Walnut Streets. At the time, he was heading into oncoming traffic. Police say he struck another vehicle at this time.
Authorities say witnesses were able to hold Gay at the scene until officers arrived. He was taken to Hahnemann Hospital for minor injuries and no other injuries were reported in this incident.
Gay has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, carjacking, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, theft, and related offenses.
One Comment
why was he half naked?