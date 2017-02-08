NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police ID Half-Naked Man Accused Of Carjacking Cab In Rittenhouse

February 8, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, Philadelphia Police identified the man arrested in connection to the carjacking of a cab in Rittenhouse.

Jonathan Gay, 51, allegedly jumped into a cab, half-dressed, and drove erratically throughout the Rittenhouse area on Monday afternoon.

Fire Rips Through Rowhome In Philadelphia

According to police, the incident took place around 3:20 p.m., when a cab driver says he was dropping a woman off at 2000 Locust Street.

Authorities say Gay approached the taxi, opened the back passenger side door and grabbed the woman by her hair while pulling her out of the car and onto the ground.

When the driver and a bystander went to help the woman, police say Gay jumped into the car and drove off, heading east on Locust Street.

Officials say that Gay struck multiple vehicles and eventually drove into Rittenhouse Square Park at 19th and Locust Streets, exiting the park at 18th and Walnut Streets. At the time, he was heading into oncoming traffic. Police say he struck another vehicle at this time.

Authorities say witnesses were able to hold Gay at the scene until officers arrived. He was taken to Hahnemann Hospital for minor injuries and no other injuries were reported in this incident.

Study: First-Born Children Usually Smarter Than Younger Siblings

Gay has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, carjacking, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, theft, and related offenses.

Comments

One Comment

  1. neosurf says:
    February 8, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    why was he half naked?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia