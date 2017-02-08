Former Priest, Navy Commander Sentenced For Producing, Distributing Child Pornography

WILMINGTON, De. (CBS) — John Lee, 51, has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the production and distribution of child pornography. Lee is a former U.S. Navy Lt. Commander and ordained Catholic priest.
Lee was sentenced on Wednesday in Delaware.
Officials say Lee pleaded guilty to the production and distribution of child pornography.
Pa. Senate Okays Bill That Would Overturn Philly Equal Pay Ordinance
In 2007, officials say Lee became a registered sex offender after sexually assaulting another Naval officer while serving as a Naval Academy chaplain.
Investigators say Lee uploaded child pornography to several social networking sites. Police found thousands of images of child pornography on Lee’s electronic devices. Authorities add that Lee convinced several youths to send him pornographic images of themselves.
They add that Lee traded images with other adults online.
Lee will also serve a lifetime term of supervised release.