SNOW: Bracing for Heavy Snow | Philly To Declare Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | School ClosingsSnow Emergencies | Code Blues | CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Former Priest, Navy Commander Sentenced For Producing, Distributing Child Pornography

February 8, 2017 9:42 PM

WILMINGTON, De. (CBS) — John Lee, 51, has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the production and distribution of child pornography. Lee is a former U.S. Navy Lt. Commander and ordained Catholic priest.

Lee was sentenced on Wednesday in Delaware.

Officials say Lee pleaded guilty to the production and distribution of child pornography.

Pa. Senate Okays Bill That Would Overturn Philly Equal Pay Ordinance

In 2007, officials say Lee became a registered sex offender after sexually assaulting another Naval officer while serving as a Naval Academy chaplain.

Investigators say Lee uploaded child pornography to several social networking sites. Police found thousands of images of child pornography on Lee’s electronic devices. Authorities add that Lee convinced several youths to send him pornographic images of themselves.

They add that Lee traded images with other adults online.

Lee will also serve a lifetime term of supervised release.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia