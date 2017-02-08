BRACING FOR SNOW: Northeast Braces for Heavy SnowLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map

Police Standoff In Lower Moreland

February 8, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Lower Moreland, Police Standoff

LOWER MORELAND, Pa. (CBS) — A police standoff is taking place in Lower Moreland.

Police say the standoff is occurring in the area of Sorrell and Larch Roads.

Police did not release any other details.

This is a developing story.

