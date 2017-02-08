Winter Storm Watch Issued For Philadelphia: The Snow Totals Expected For Thurs Morning | Radar

Police: Man Used Car to Block Woman From Leaving N.J. Home

February 8, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Burlington County, New Jersey State Police

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—Police in South Jersey are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a suspicious incident.

New Jersey State Police say on January 24, 2017 a man parked his car outside of a woman’s house for two hours in Tabernacle Township.

When the victim attempted to leave, the suspect allegedly blocked her from leaving with her vehicle.

“He then got out of his car, approached the victim’s window, and initiated a verbal altercation,” said State Police.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 50s. He was last seen driving a gold or beige four door sedan.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call police at 609-859-2282

