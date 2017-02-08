Philly Streets Department Preps For Snow; Trash Collection Suspended Thursday

BRACING FOR SNOW: Northeast Braces for Heavy SnowLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map

February 8, 2017 1:22 PM By Pat Loeb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia streets department officials are getting ready for the snow.

Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams says crews will begin work around midnight, a couple of hours before the flakes are expected to start falling, to put down a layer of salt.

The city’s salt supply has barely been touched thanks to the mild winter.

“We have over 50,000 tons, so we’ll be out salting streets.”

Plowing will begin as the snow accumulates and, as always, the priority will be keeping primary roads clear, with plowing of neighborhood streets as conditions allow.

“We’re also asking residents to shovel sidewalks. It’s required that six hours after a storm they shovel a 36 inch path.”

The decision’s already been made to suspend trash collection for the day so residents with Thursday pick up, hold on to your trash till next week.

