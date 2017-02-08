Philly DA Takes Major Step In Helping Prevent Wrongful Convictions

SNOW: Bracing for Heavy Snow | Philly To Declare Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | School ClosingsSnow Emergencies | Code Blues | CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

February 8, 2017 6:09 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Pat Loeb, Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams has expanded the unit that reviews cases in which a person has been convicted of a crime, but still claims innocence. Four full-time lawyers and investigators will replace the one part-time person who’s been doing the job.

This is a major upgrade for the unit, created nearly three years. The district attorney hopes it will increase faith in the criminal justice system.

“Just look at the news and social media. People are questioning the criminal justice system and they think we have too many people in jail,” Williams said. “Wrongful convictions undermine the integrity, the very legitimacy of the criminal justice system.”

Williams says the office tries to get it right the first time but needs to provide for flaws in the system. The unit has found one assault and five homicide cases in which convictions were overturned.

The announcement comes as yet another challenger joins the DA’s race, but Williams says the move is not political.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said.

