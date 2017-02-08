SNOW: Bracing for Heavy Snow | Philly To Declare Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | School ClosingsSnow Emergencies | Code Blues | CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Pa. Senate Okays Bill That Would Overturn Philly Equal Pay Ordinance

February 8, 2017 8:47 PM By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — In another vote on legislation that would override city of Philadelphia policy, the state Senate Wednesday sent the House a bill that would make the city and all state municipalities subject to state “equal pay” law.

The new city law would prevent employers from asking job applicants about their salary history. A day after passing legislation to crack down on sanctuary cities, the state Senate sent the House a bill that updates the state’s equal pay law…a bill containing a provision mandating that state law supersedes local law on the issue. Philadelphia and Delaware County Democrat Anthony Williams suggested a lack of consistency on the part of some members.

“Who run on the ‘out-of control’ bureaucracy,” Williams said.

Republican Jake Corman, the Senate majority leader, says his position on local control has “evolved.”

“Why would one part of the state have stronger protections than others parts of the state? This is a statewide issue,”  Corman said.

The bill now goes to the House, which, due to upcoming budget hearings, won’t be back in voting session again until mid-March.

