NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday Due To Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NJ TRANSIT will be cross-honoring tickets Thursday morning due to the winter storm.
The system-wide cross-honoring will begin at 4 a.m. on bus, rail and light rail services.
Current service impacts include:
— Regular weekday service for rail, bus, light rail and Access Link will operate as long as conditions allow.
— All 196 and 197 lines bus service will originate and terminate at West Milford Park and Ride. Rail will Cross Honor on the Port Jervis Line at the Harriman, Tuxedo, and Sloatsburg Stations. Shortline bus will also be Cross Honoring.
— Cross-honoring will be in effect across rail, bus and light rail systems.
— Due to the impending storm, Access Link is cancelling all trips between 3am -5 am. Also, for the entire service day ALL transfer trips are cancelled as well.
NJ TRANSIT says commuters to check its website for any potential travel alerts.
The Philadelphia area is expected to see four to eight inches of snow.
