NJ Freeholders Push For Narcan In Every High School

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Freeholders in Camden County are advocating to have Narcan in all high schools.
The Board of Freeholders and the Camden County Addiction Awareness Task force join Black Horse Pike Regional School Superintendent Brian Repici, who will introduce the model legislation.
Freeholder Director, and founder of the addiction awareness task force, Louis Cappelli, says the work Repici is doing is innovative and a model for other high schools in New Jersey.
“The heroin epidemic has hit home for every family in Camden County and it’s time we recognize the benefit of having this life saving antidote in our schools,” Cappelli said.
He continues, “Brian and the board have done the right thing by putting the health and welfare of his student body first and having his medical professionals trained for any situation that could occur on their campuses. Our goal is for all high schools to follow Brian’s lead and carry Naloxone for their respected student body.”
The Black Horse Pike Regional School District is made up of three high schools, Triton, Highland and Timber Creek.