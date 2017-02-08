Neighbors Pushing Back Against Development On Chester County Farm

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A group of neighbors in Chester County are up in arms regarding proposed development on a farm in Westtown. The final hearing before the township planning commission is scheduled for Thursday evening.

It’s called Crebilly Farm along Route 202 and Route 926.

“When people drive past it, it’s kind of like respite as you drive down 202 and 926 where there are so many things that are crowded there.”

Doug Anderson is one of hundreds of residents trying to push back against the development – a proposal by Toll Brothers to build more than 300 larger homes on lot sizes of a quarter to a third of an acre, which he says is out of character compared to other homes in the area, often, he says, more modest homes on lots of an acre or more.

“The Brandywine battlefield has now been shown to extend onto the Crebilly Farm,” Anderson said, “and that is again something that would be destroyed.”

He says ideally the farm would be preserved, but he says if it must be developed, he hopes the homes and properties could be more representative of homes in the area.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.