LIVE NOW: Eyewitness NewsWinter Storm Watch Issued For Philadelphia: The Snow Totals Expected For Thurs Morning | Radar

Mother’s Plea Deal Expected In Fatal Beating Over Birthday Cake

February 8, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors say they expect to strike a plea deal with a Maryland woman whose 9-year-old son was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake.

Washington County Assistant State’s Attorney Gina Cirincion  says she anticipates that 27-year-old Oriana Garcia will plead guilty Wednesday to first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

Defense attorney David Harbin declined to speak publicly about plea negotiations.

Garcia is also charged with second-degree murder in the July 2015 death of Jack Garcia. Her boyfriend Robert Wilson is serving 30 years for second-degree murder, and her brother Jacob Barajas is awaiting sentencing for first-degree child abuse.

jack garcia Mothers Plea Deal Expected In Fatal Beating Over Birthday Cake

Police say Garcia allowed the men to abuse her son as punishment for stealing, and that she sent away an ambulance as he lay dying.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia