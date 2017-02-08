Matt Ryan On Instagram: ‘My Heart Hurts For You Atlanta’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Winning is great, but there’s nothing worse than that feeling of losing.

And there’s certainly no bigger punch in the gut then when your favorite team blows a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl.

There is no more painful experience for fans than having their team lose a Super Bowl. Falcons fans will mourn this collapse for years. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) February 6, 2017

That is what Atlanta Falcons fans are dealing with this week, a feeling Philly sports fans — unfortunately — understand.

Falcons quarterback and Penn Charter product Matt Ryan posted this inspirational message on his Instagram account.

We came up short last night and my heart hurts for you Atlanta. Hats off to New England they played a heck of a game. We will adapt, we will over come, we will #RiseUp again. A photo posted by Matt Ryan (@ryan_matt02) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

The Falcons should be back in the thick of things next year, but when it comes to the NFL, you just never know.