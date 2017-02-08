Matt Ryan On Instagram: ‘My Heart Hurts For You Atlanta’

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Philadelphia: The Snow Totals Expected For Thurs Morning | Radar

February 8, 2017 7:59 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Super Bowl 51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Winning is great, but there’s nothing worse than that feeling of losing.

And there’s certainly no bigger punch in the gut then when your favorite team blows a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl.

That is what Atlanta Falcons fans are dealing with this week, a feeling Philly sports fans — unfortunately — understand.

Falcons quarterback and Penn Charter product Matt Ryan posted this inspirational message on his Instagram account.

The Falcons should be back in the thick of things next year, but when it comes to the NFL, you just never know.

