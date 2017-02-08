Jurors Hear Recording On Day 2 Of Rape Trial Of Norristown Attorney

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — During the second day of testimony in the rape trial of a long-time Norristown attorney, jurors were played a recording of defendant discussing the sexual encounter with his accuser.

Fifty-seven-year-old Vincent Cirillo, the son of the late Superior Court Judge, is accused of having sex with a client while she was passed out drunk.

On Wednesday, jurors heard a recording of Cirillo talking about the sexual encounter with his accuser. The recording was setup by detectives in the accuser’s condo.

In the recording, the accuser tells him she doesn’t remember anything of the encounter.

Cirillo repeatedly references a photo he took.

Detectives found six photos of the victim on Cirillo’s phone. Those photos span about 25 minutes, the accuser on her bed, wearing only her underwear.

Investigators point out she is in the same position in all the photos.

Cirillo pleaded guilty when his trial was about to get underway back in October, but he then withdrew that guilty plea at his sentencing in December.

There has been no word yet if Cirillo will take the stand in his own defense.