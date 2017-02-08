‘I Don’t Really Want Snow’: Philly Residents Enjoy Brief Taste Of Spring

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Judging by the weather on Wednesday you’d hardly guess snow is expected Thursday. People were out in Rittenhouse House Square enjoying the beautiful day.

The one day reprieve from winter weather seemed to put folks in a great mood.

“It’s May instead of February!”

“It’s nice to have like one day of spring in the middle of winter. It kind of like gets your hopes up!”

“I can’t wait for spring, this is what it will be like all the time!”

READ: Northeast Braces For Heavy Snow As Temps Plunge Overnight

Folks took advantage of the day in Rittenhouse Square.

“It’s kind of nice, everybody’s out in lighter attire. I actually had to stand in my closet for like five minutes today, like ‘what am I wearing?'”

“I think everybody’s just out because they haven’t had this for a while, enjoying the nice little breeze and the warm air!”

“It’s not natural, but I guess you can’t complain when it’s really nice.”

Most agreed they might as well enjoy the nice weather while they still can.

“I don’t really want snow. It would be so wonderful if this was the weather every single day.”