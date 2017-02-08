Dom Show Notes 2.8.17

9:00-Republicans meeting to combat possible violent protests.
9:20-Protesters at “Tuesday’s with Toomey.”
9:50-Chili’s lifts the ban on Jenna Fischer/ Pam Beasley
10:00-State Senator Sharif Street joined discussing his opposition to State Bill 10, defunding sanctuary cities.
10:20-Snow on the way after record warmth.
11:00-New Jersey disallowing any marriages under 18.
11:20-Senator Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz debate last night on Obamacare.
11:35-Chairman of Bucks County Democrats, John Cordisco, joined discussing his writing feud with J.D. Mullane.