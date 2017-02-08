Winter Storm Watch Issued For Philadelphia: The Snow Totals Expected For Thurs Morning | Radar

Del. Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of 99 Cartons of Untaxed Cigarettes

February 8, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police have arrested a man in Delaware after a traffic stop leads to the seizure of nearly 100 untaxed boxes of cigarettes.

It happened on Tuesday near South DuPont Highway.

The Harrington Police Department says they stopped Edwin T. Schley, 57, of Camden, NJ for speeding.

Police say then scanned the vehicle for narcotics and found $4,000 and 99 cartons of untaxed cigarettes.

Schley was charged with attempt to evade or defeat tax, possession of untaxed tobacco products and speeding.

He was later released on a $551 bond.

