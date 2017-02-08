Dave Hakstol Reportedly Defends Andrew MacDonald At Town Hall Meeting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers fans are not fond of defenseman Andrew MacDonald.

The 30-year-old blue liner has 12 points (2g, 10a) and is a minus-five in 46 games this season and many believe he is taking ice time away from fan-favorite and second-year defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere — who has been a healthy scratch for three straight games now.

During Tuesday night’s Flyers town hall meeting for season ticket holders, one fan apparently asked head coach Dave Hakstol about MacDonald’s poor Corsi — a stat that measures shot attempt differential during even strength play.

According to Broadstreethockey.com, Hakstol adamantly defended MacDonald calling him a top defenseman.

“Hak got all red in the face, and went on several minutes defending A-Mac. Flat out said A-Mac is a top 3 or 4 defensemen in the NHL,” Broadstreethockey.com wrote. “Specifically said ‘you can throw Corsi out the window.’ Hak seemed to legitimately believe A-Mac is a top defensemen, deserves top minutes.”

When asked how far the Flyers are away from the Capitals and Penguins, Hakstol angrily said the Flyers “can compete with any team in the NHL,” per the report.

Broadstreethockey.com says, according to Flyers president Paul Holmgren, Hakstol’s job is safe.

“Homer defended Hak, said he does things behind closed doors we don’t see. Said Hak is not going anywhere, is part of the long term plan for the team”

The Flyers have been shutout in two straight games and are hanging on to the final playoff spot in the eastern conference by one-point.