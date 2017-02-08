Winter Storm Watch Issued For Philadelphia: The Snow Totals Expected For Thurs Morning | Radar

Cops: Construction Worker, Nurse Help Save Man’s Life After He Collapses

February 8, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: CPR, Heart Attack, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bethlehem Police are crediting a construction worker and a nurse with helping save a man’s life after he collapsed from a heart attack while walking across the street.

Police say it happened in front of the Sands Casino.

Authorities say officers responded to find the nurse and construction worker already performing CPR on the patient.

The officers continued to administer CPR and used an AED until paramedics arrived.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia