Cops: Construction Worker, Nurse Help Save Man’s Life After He Collapses

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bethlehem Police are crediting a construction worker and a nurse with helping save a man’s life after he collapsed from a heart attack while walking across the street.
Police say it happened in front of the Sands Casino.
Authorities say officers responded to find the nurse and construction worker already performing CPR on the patient.
The officers continued to administer CPR and used an AED until paramedics arrived.
Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.