Help Wanted: Mondelez Looking To Hire A Chocolate Taster

February 8, 2017 8:44 PM By Ray Boyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re search for a new job and you like chocolate…this is the posting for you.

Mondelez International, the company behind Oreo, Cadbury and many other snacks, is looking to hire a chocolate and cocoa beverage taster.

Company Wants To Hire Someone To Travel Globe, Drink Cocktails

The job is only a part-time position that works 7.5 hours a week in Reading, GB. In the role, you will work with panelists in their discussion rooms and sensory booths. The company released a list of the key responsibilities for the job:

  • Be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback.
  • Work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste.
  • Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products.
  • Be consistent in the results given.
  • Know the ethical and legal compliance responsibilities of the position; raise questions and concerns when faced with an ethical or compliance issue; apply integrity in all aspects of professional conduct.
  • Chocolate tasters are key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world.

Among the qualifications are a passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection, honesty, a firm grasp of the English language.

Interested applicants can apply here.

