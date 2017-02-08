Chester County Sheriff Recounts Meeting Donald Trump At The White House

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chester County Sheriff Carolyn ‘Bunny’ Welsh discussed her meeting with Donald Trump at the White House with other members of the National Sheriffs’ Association, telling Chris Stigall she is very encouraged with Trump and believes he is fully behind them.

“This is a President who really has reached out and cares about local, state and federal law enforcement.”

Welsh said she believes he is a problem solver who will get things done.

“A couple issues came up and he would turn to someone and say, well, can that be fixed? Why don’t we work on that? He just likes to cut to the chase. I think that’s what’s making Washington crazy because he is moving so fast. He’s very pragmatic and he just says let’s get it done. He doesn’t want to go through all of the mechanics of, we can’t get there and the wringing of hands, just what’s the solution?”

She was also impressed with Trump on a personal level.

“He is very genuine. If he talks to you, he’s engaged with you. He’s looking into your eyes. He’s not a typical politician scanning the room seeing who should I be talking to. He’s engaged. He want’s to hear what you have to say and he’s no nonsense.”



