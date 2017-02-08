CBS This Morning’s Charlie Rose To Undergo Heart Surgery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — TV journalist Charlie Rose will undergo heart surgery this week.

Rose announced in a post on the CBS News website Wednesday that he will have an aorta valve replaced and step away from “CBS This Morning” until March as he recovers.

Rose wrote: ‘Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do.

To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice.

So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere.

I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high.

Until then, stay close.”

Rose did not host “This Morning” on Wednesday. Co-anchors Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell said they had each talked to him and he was in good spirits.

Rose has been part of the show since 2012 but is also known for a number of other ventures in journalism, most notably a nightly interview program on PBS. He also contributes to “60 Minutes.”

