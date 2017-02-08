SNOW: Bracing for Heavy Snow | Philly To Declare Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | School ClosingsSnow Emergencies | Code Blues | CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Calm Before Storm: Region Prepares As Mother Nature Takes Us From 60’s To Snow

February 8, 2017 5:37 PM
Filed Under: greg argos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With temperatures well into the 60’s, it’s hard to image the ground covered with a few inches of snow, but it’s February. Mother Natures has at least one last trick up her sleeve.

From Kelly Drive to Rittenhouse Square, we spotted plenty of people pretending just that, enjoying spring-like temperatures hours before they’re expected to drop.

“I’m in between classes and I just couldn’t stay inside. I just love this weather. It makes me so happy and I ran all the way down. I feel great,” said Temple student Hannah Assour.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

“I run about 4-5 miles every other day. It’s been between about five layers on each day but today I walked out in a T-shirt and capri pants and here I am, said Brittnie Knight.

Shorts and t-shirts were the outfit of choice for many on Kelly Drive on Wednesday. The key was making the most of the weather outdoors.

Thursday however, will send people back inside.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?
Average Cost Of Being Eagles Fan

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia