Calm Before Storm: Region Prepares As Mother Nature Takes Us From 60’s To Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With temperatures well into the 60’s, it’s hard to image the ground covered with a few inches of snow, but it’s February. Mother Natures has at least one last trick up her sleeve.
From Kelly Drive to Rittenhouse Square, we spotted plenty of people pretending just that, enjoying spring-like temperatures hours before they’re expected to drop.
“I’m in between classes and I just couldn’t stay inside. I just love this weather. It makes me so happy and I ran all the way down. I feel great,” said Temple student Hannah Assour.
“I run about 4-5 miles every other day. It’s been between about five layers on each day but today I walked out in a T-shirt and capri pants and here I am, said Brittnie Knight.
Shorts and t-shirts were the outfit of choice for many on Kelly Drive on Wednesday. The key was making the most of the weather outdoors.
Thursday however, will send people back inside.