Behind The Scenes Look At Museum Of The American Revolution

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Museum of the American Revolution in Old City is on schedule and will open to the public in the spring.
A full-scale recreation of a gilded statue of King George III on horseback was installed on its pedestal Wednesday. And figures in a series of historic vignettes were being put into place. They are so lifelike that they may have you doing double takes. Casts of real people were used to make them.
Dr. R. Scott Stephenson is Vice-President of Collections, Exhibitions, and Programming for the museum.
“They start as actual castings of people’s faces, the bodies, as well,” he said, “and then they are painted and sculpted, they have glass eyes in them.”
One of the British soldiers figures resembles one of the museum’s curators.
The museum opens to the public April 19. Ticket go on sale February 22. Members will get to experience the museum a few days before.