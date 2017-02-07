Winter Storm Watch In Effect For Eastern Pennsylvania, Central And Northern New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for eastern Pennsylvania and central and northern New Jersey.
The watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
Surge of Cold Air Could Bring Accumulating Snow
Anyone residing along or northwest of I-95 can expect a general two to four inches of snow, locally it’s possible a few spots pick up six inches.
The central sliver of southern New Jersey — from Salem up to central Ocean Counties — and southern New Castle and northern Kent Counties in Delaware can expect one to two inches. The rest of Delaware and southernmost New Jersey can expect nothing more than an inch of snow.
