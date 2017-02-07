Winning $800K Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Sold At Philly Smoke Shop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—One Cash 5 player is $800,000 richer after hitting the jackpot on Friday in Philly.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery say the winning ticket was sold at the Philly Smoke Shop, located at 2327 Cottman Ave.

The winning ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn, 01-07-10-13-42, to win $800,000.

Claims may be filed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at area offices and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at headquarters.

Officials say the holder of any jackpot-winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 to file a claim with the lottery.

 

