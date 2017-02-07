Tractor-Trailer Accident Closes I-95 Ramps At Rt. 420 In Delco

February 7, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: delaware county

TINICUM Twp., Pa. (CBS) — An overturned tractor-trailer has forced the closure of the on and off ramps at Route 420 in Delaware County.

The accident happened around 8:17 Tuesday morning.

No word on injuries or what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.

Traffic is being directed around the scene, but drivers should expect delays in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia