Tractor-Trailer Accident Closes I-95 Ramps At Rt. 420 In Delco

TINICUM Twp., Pa. (CBS) — An overturned tractor-trailer has forced the closure of the on and off ramps at Route 420 in Delaware County.
The accident happened around 8:17 Tuesday morning.
No word on injuries or what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.
Traffic is being directed around the scene, but drivers should expect delays in the area.
