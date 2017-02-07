Rape Trial Of Long-Time Norristown Attorney Underway In Montco

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The trial of a long-time Norristown lawyer, accused of having sex with a client while she was passed out drunk, is underway in Montgomery County.

Fifty-seven-year-old Vincent Cirillo, the son of the late Superior Court Judge, is facing rape and related charges.

Prosecutor Stew Ryan began his opening statements with an quote attributed to Cirillo, “I’m going to jail tonight.”

Ryan says Cirillo made that comment to the victim, in a meeting secretly monitored by police. Ryan says the victim didn’t know what happened that night, until Cirillo told her five days later.

She was found in her bed later that night by her boyfriend, half-naked, unconscious, and unresponsive.

Cirillo’s attorney, Nino Tinari says Cirillo and his client had developed an attraction to each other, it was consensual, and she was intoxicated, but not unconscious.

He says she made up the story because she didn’t want to betray her boyfriend.

Cirillo pleaded guilty when his trial was about to get underway back in October, but he then withdrew that guilty plea at his sentencing in December.