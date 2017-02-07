Police Searching for Purse Snatcher Preying On Women In Philly

February 7, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Philadelphia police need the public’s help identifying a purse snatcher who they say is preying on women in the northwest section of city.

Investigators say the suspect has robbed four women since Thursday in Germantown, East Oak Lane and Mount Airy.

They say the robber nearly knocked the women down, grabbed their purse and then jumped into a car, police say.

Four incidents have taken place since February 2, 2017:

  • 6600 N. 6th Street
  • 8000 Baldwin Street
  • 5500 Morris Street
  • 5500 Morris Street

The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s-50s, standing about 5’ 9”, having a scruffy beard and wearing all dark clothing.

Police say it appears the robber is acting alone.

The get-away car is described as a burgundy or maroon, older model vehicle, possibly a Buick.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?
Average Cost Of Being Eagles Fan

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia