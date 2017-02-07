Police Searching for Purse Snatcher Preying On Women In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Philadelphia police need the public’s help identifying a purse snatcher who they say is preying on women in the northwest section of city.
Investigators say the suspect has robbed four women since Thursday in Germantown, East Oak Lane and Mount Airy.
They say the robber nearly knocked the women down, grabbed their purse and then jumped into a car, police say.
Four incidents have taken place since February 2, 2017:
- 6600 N. 6th Street
- 8000 Baldwin Street
- 5500 Morris Street
The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s-50s, standing about 5’ 9”, having a scruffy beard and wearing all dark clothing.
Police say it appears the robber is acting alone.
The get-away car is described as a burgundy or maroon, older model vehicle, possibly a Buick.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.