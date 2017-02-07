Police Release Surveillance Video Of 2 Thieves Who Stole Kobe Bryant Memorabilia From Lower Merion High School

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video of two suspects who stole Kobe Bryant memorabilia from Lower Merion High School.
On Sunday night, police say the thieves broke in and that numerous items were removed from a locked display case outside the gym.
Thieves made off with Bryant’s framed high school replica jersey, state championship trophy and net, programs from the state and district title games, a proclamation from the Pennsylvania State House honoring the 1996 team, as well as several pairs of signed Nike sneakers.
“While the items from the case are not of substantial monetary value, they do have a great deal of sentimental importance,” said school principal Sean Hughes said. “They represent a wonderful time of accomplishment, unity and pride for our school community – the 1996 state championship – and celebrate an alumnus who has made significant and lasting contributions to our school and the sports world. The ‘Kobe Showcase’ has become a unique point of pride for our school and even a tourist attraction; many basketball fans from all over the world visit our school each year to take photos in front of the display and leave even more impressed by the warmth, kindness and spirit of LM students and staff.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Merion police at 610-649-1000.