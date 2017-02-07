Philly Soccer Show: Delco Times Matt DeGeorge Talks Union Preseason

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union continue their preseason in Florida and the KYW Philly Soccer Show gets you all caught up.
KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio are joined by Delaware County Times Union beat writer Matt DeGeorge.
Matt helps break down some of the new signings by the team including midfielder Haris Medunjinan and draft pick Marcus Epps.
We also talk about the team’s depth, and how some of the pieces will fit as the season progress.
Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast (runs 41:51):
——-
“Philly Soccer Show” main page
Follow the KYW Philly Soccer Show on Twitter @kywphillysoccer.