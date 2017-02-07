Winter Storm Watch Issued For Philadelphia: The Snow Totals Expected For Thurs Morning | Radar

Philly Soccer Show: Delco Times Matt DeGeorge Talks Union Preseason

February 7, 2017 9:52 PM By Greg Orlandini
Filed Under: Greg Orlandini, KYW Philly Soccer Show, Philadelphia Union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union continue their preseason in Florida and the KYW Philly Soccer Show gets you all caught up.

KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio are joined by Delaware County Times Union beat writer Matt DeGeorge.

Matt helps break down some of the new signings by the team including midfielder Haris Medunjinan and draft pick Marcus Epps.

We also talk about the team’s depth, and how some of the pieces will fit as the season progress.

Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast (runs 41:51):

——-
“Philly Soccer Show” main page

More CBS Philly Sports News

Follow the KYW Philly Soccer Show on Twitter @kywphillysoccer.

More from Greg Orlandini
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia