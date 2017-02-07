Philly Police Seeking Suspects On Brazen Robbery Spree, Store Owner Fights Back

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The manhunt is on for suspects wanted in connection to a robbery spree in Philadelphia. One of the victims fought back.

John Zhang knew something was terribly wrong as he glanced to his side to see a robbery suspect standing right beside him inside his store at 6200 Spruce Street.

Two robbery suspects had entered the Eagles Corner Store through a back door at about 9:30 p.m., in January 29.

“I know it’s a robbery,” Zhang said.

Shooting Of Philadelphia Officer Hartnett Makes Trump’s List Of ‘Under-Reported Terror Attacks’

Surveillance video from inside the store captures the robbery in progress. It doesn’t capture John’s next move as he reaches for his own gun and begins firing at the suspects as they tried to run away.

“That moment, I grabbed the gun. So, I tried to protect the family. I give them shots,” John recalled.

John doesn’t realize that he hits one of the suspects, who later showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He was arrested. The other suspect got away and continued on a robbery spree with a new partner in crime.

“Our biggest concern is that from January 27 up to February 2, during an eight-day period, this male struck four times,” said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker. “It seems like every two days, he was hitting businesses.”

Police say these robbery suspects are getting more and more brazen following one at the Vine Street Deli on N. Simpson Street which happened in front of several customers.

“We’ve had a shootout occur, which is dangerous and you see that when they’re entering these businesses, they clearly have the guns out, people are in the store shopping. Most of these owners now do carry guns in their businesses so it can get ugly real quick,” Lt. Walker said.

John, the store owner who fought back did have a permit for his weapon so he is not facing any charges in this case.