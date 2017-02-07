Pennsylvania Lawmaker Drops Plan To Name Bridge For Biden

February 7, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Joe Biden, Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker has dropped his efforts to name a bridge after former Vice President Joe Biden.

Scranton City Council opposed the move by Democratic state Rep. Kevin Haggerty because the bridge being built in Biden’s hometown is already named for a veteran. It honors Col. Frank Duffy, the highest-ranking soldier from Scranton to die in World War I.

Haggerty says he wasn’t aware the bridge was already named for a veteran when he proposed naming it for Biden last week.

Democratic state Sen. John Blake sponsored the 2015 bill to name the bridge after Duffy.

Republican state Sen. John Rafferty, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, says the committee typically names bridges only for fallen veterans or first responders.

