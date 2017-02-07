Patriots’ Bennett, McCourty To Skip White House Visit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty have decided not to accompany their New England Patriots teammates to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.
After his team completed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Bennett told reporters he would not go to the White House.
McCourty told reporters on Monday that he’ll join Bennett in skipping the White House visit.
“Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House,” McCourty told Time Magazine.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft are all reportedly personal friends with President Donald Trump.