Patriots’ Bennett, McCourty To Skip White House Visit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty have decided not to accompany their New England Patriots teammates to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

Related: Tom Brady: ‘Someone Stole My’ Super Bowl Jersey

After his team completed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Bennett told reporters he would not go to the White House.

America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 30, 2017

McCourty told reporters on Monday that he’ll join Bennett in skipping the White House visit.

Related: Boston Newspaper Fumbles Super Bowl Headline, Declaring Patriots’ Loss

“Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House,” McCourty told Time Magazine.

Devin McCourty via @TIME: “I’m not going to the White House…Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House." #Patriots — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 7, 2017

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft are all reportedly personal friends with President Donald Trump.