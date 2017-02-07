N.J. Bagel Shop Introduces New ‘Flaming Hot Cheeto Bagel’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Who’s ready for breakfast?

A North Jersey bagel shop is making headlines for their “Flaming Hot Cheeto bagel.”

“The Bagel Nook” in Freehold, New Jersey,  uses the powder from “Flaming hot Cheetos” to wake your taste buds.

They recommend smearing cool ranch cream cheese on it.

 

If you really want flames to shoot from your mouth and who wouldn’t–you can try it with their Ghost Pepper Cream Cheese.

The Bagel Nook is known for its unusual creations — including a Doritos bagel and an Oreo overload bagel.

 

