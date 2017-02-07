MontCo High School Wins Desk Giveaway

by Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Montgomery County High School has won a contest that gives students the chance to stand up for learning.
It’s part of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move/Active Schools Initiative.
From 400 essays, Pottstown Senior High School was selected as the winner of more than two dozen standing desks, which let students sit or stand in the classroom.
Bob Hill, Education Manager at desk maker Ergotron, says the school was chosen because it practices a whole body approach to learning.
“It involves not just listening to lectures, it involves being an active part of the lesson plan, it involves kinesthetic learning, it involves sometimes sitting and listening to lectures, it involves group activities, it involves collaboration,” said Hill.
He says standing desks give users the chance to increase physical activity while keeping on task.