Merriam-Webster Adds Shirley Temple And 29 Other Food Items To Dictionary

February 7, 2017 2:56 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid’s beverage of choice was apparently not in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, until now.

On Tuesday, Merriam-Webster announced they have added 1,000 new entries, which include Shirley Temple and 29 other new food related items.

Terms like “ghosting” and “throwing shade” have been added to the dictionary.

Some of the new food items included are: coconut milk, coconut water, flatbread, farro, red bliss, and secret sauce.

You can see the full list here.

