Jay Wright’s New Book Outlines The Attitude Of National Champions, Villanova Basketball

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They say it and live it. Attitude is a way of life for Villanova basketball and the title of Coach Jay Wright’s new book out on February 28.

“Villanova attitude is about your commitment to the next opportunity you have in life, learning from your mistakes and then taking on the next day in your life with a positive approach,” Wright explained.

It’s that attitude that helped them win the National Championship. This has been the busiest year of Jay’s life, so how did he have time to write a book? Well, his right hand man and the man behind the manuscript is Mike Sheridan, Nova Basketball’s director of media relations.

“We actually sat in train stations in Europe, in hotels and Mike had his microphone,” Wright explained. “It was a great learning experience. I would definitely take some time before doing one again.”

The book is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a champion, and the attitude that got them there.

“It’s a story of the culture of our program and what make up the attitude of our program, how everyone from managers to student assistants everyone has their role,” Wright said of the book. “It’s pretty cool. We didn’t want to do just a story about the season and we certainly didn’t want to say we won one National Championship, now we have all the answers. We don’t. It’s just kind of how we lived through it, what our culture is and what we learned from it.”

And what we have yet to learn is how this chapter of Villanova basketball will end.