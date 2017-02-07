NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Georgetown Men’s Basketball Team Involved In Crash On Way To Play Villanova

February 7, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: Georgetown, Villanova

PHILADELPHIA (AP) –– Georgetown’s men’s basketball team was involved in a crash on Monday while traveling to Pennsylvania to play Villanova.

Team spokesman Mex Carey said in an email that the traffic accident occurred on I-95 North outside of Baltimore. He says there were no major injuries to any members of the team.

Carey says players got off the bus to assist people in the other car involved in the accident.

According to the school, the bus company provided another bus for the Hoyas to continue their trip.

Georgetown plays at No. 2 Villanova on Tuesday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia