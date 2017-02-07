Fan Favorite Joins Phillies Broadcast Booth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A familiar face joins the Phillies broadcast team this season.

John Kruk has always been a Phillies fan favorite, dating to his days on the pennant-winning ’93 team.

Now, he says, “I’m happy to be back within this organization.”

Kruk replaces Matt Stairs on the Phillies TV broadcasts. Stairs is the Phils’ new hitting coach. Kruk spent a dozen seasons as a baseball analyst for ESPN until they parted ways last year.

“They had to figure out a way to cut payroll, I guess. I didn’t do anything wrong. I know you’re asking about a certain pitcher that I played with. It has nothing to do with that.”

Nothing to do with Curt Schilling…

“Unless they found out what I was texting him, and they could have fired me for that.”

Kruk, who is 55, joked that his wife told him he was too young to retire.