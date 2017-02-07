Famous Boston Parade Kid Is Back With New Sign

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

February 7, 2017 11:28 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Super Bowl 51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sign kid is becoming some sort of Boston sports fan internet legend.

Sign kid, whose real name is apparently Jason, started with a sign in November 2013 during the Red Sox World Series parade: 11 years old, 8 parades. 

He followed that up with a sign in February 2015, after the Patriots beat the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, with the same sign just edited: 13 years old, 9 parades. 

Today, Sign kid is back, attending yet another parade celebrating the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl 51 comeback over the Falcons on Sunday.

The sign? 15 years old, 10 parades. 

The spoiled Sign kid must boil the blood of sports fans around the country.

