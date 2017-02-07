Falcons Name Steve Sarkisian As OC, Not Chip Kelly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles and 49ers head coach Chip Kelly was reportedly linked to the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator position last week.
However, the Falcons have announced Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive coordinator, not Kelly.
The Falcons, which led the NFL in scoring with 33.8 points per game during the regular season, lost offensive coordinator coordinator Kyle Shanahan after Sunday’s Super Bowl 51 collapse. Ironically, Shanahan is taking over for Kelly as the new 49ers head coach.
Sarkisian, 42, joined the Alabama coaching staff in September of 2016 and was promoted to offensive coordinator before the National Champion game — which ended up being a 35-31 loss to Clemson.