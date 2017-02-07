NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Dom Show Notes 2.7.17

February 7, 2017 12:04 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump putting out a list of terrorist events that the media didn’t not report on.

9:35-Felicia Wong, President & CEO of Roosevelt Institute, joined discussing her opposition to Secretary of Education nominee, Betsy DeVos.

10:00-Former NFL player, Frank Wycheck, saying he suffers from CTE. 

10:35-Brian Hickey of Philly Voice, joined discussing his piece on Philadelphia’s Sanctuary city status.

10:50-FOP President, John McNesby, disagreeing with President Trump on coverage of Office Hartnett.

11:00-JD Mullane and Democrats Chair of Bucks, John Cordisco, in a writing feud.

11:25-Congresswoman Maxine Waters saying Putin has invaded Korea.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia