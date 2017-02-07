Dom Show Notes 2.7.17

9:00-President Trump putting out a list of terrorist events that the media didn’t not report on.
9:35-Felicia Wong, President & CEO of Roosevelt Institute, joined discussing her opposition to Secretary of Education nominee, Betsy DeVos.
10:00-Former NFL player, Frank Wycheck, saying he suffers from CTE.
10:35-Brian Hickey of Philly Voice, joined discussing his piece on Philadelphia’s Sanctuary city status.
10:50-FOP President, John McNesby, disagreeing with President Trump on coverage of Office Hartnett.
11:00-JD Mullane and Democrats Chair of Bucks, John Cordisco, in a writing feud.
11:25-Congresswoman Maxine Waters saying Putin has invaded Korea.