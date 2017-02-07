Del. Governor Announces Independent Review Of Deadly Prison Hostage Situation

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Governor John Carney announced he is initiating an independent review of the hostage incident last week at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that left a correctional officer dead.

Lt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran with the Department of Corrections, was found dead after a nearly 18-hour standoff inside the maximum security prison in Smyrna, Delaware.

Governor Carney will announce his selection to lead the review by February 15.

“We will find out how this happened, and work together with all parties involved to prevent this type of incident from happening again,” said Carney.

“Every day, our correctional officers accept the risk of performing a dangerous job on behalf of the people of Delaware. And we must take the action necessary to ensure our correctional facilities remain safe and secure.”

The governor says the independent review will be initiated after the completion of a Delaware State Police criminal investigation into Lt. Floyd’s death.

Officials say a separate internal investigation at the Department of Correction also is ongoing.

The independent review will explore the immediate and underlying causes of the hostage situation, which began on in the morning of February 1.

The governor says the reviewer will develop a series of recommendations to prevent a similar situation from happening.