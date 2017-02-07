63-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Poses For Sports Illustrated

February 7, 2017 9:15 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christie Brinkley is back in a bikini on a Sports Illustrated cover, with her daughters!

Brinkley, 63, was featured on the first Sports Illustrated cover in 1979 and has returned to the SI swimsuit team 38 years later.

Brinkley’s daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, join her in the magazine which will be released on February 15th.

“This is a real full circle moment for me and I can get very emotional about this, I really can,” Brinkley told People Magazine in the video above. “How many years ago, I was that insecure girl and hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine.”

