63-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Poses For Sports Illustrated

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christie Brinkley is back in a bikini on a Sports Illustrated cover, with her daughters!
Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! 🌸🌴psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere!
Brinkley, 63, was featured on the first Sports Illustrated cover in 1979 and has returned to the SI swimsuit team 38 years later.
Brinkley’s daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, join her in the magazine which will be released on February 15th.
“This is a real full circle moment for me and I can get very emotional about this, I really can,” Brinkley told People Magazine in the video above. “How many years ago, I was that insecure girl and hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine.”